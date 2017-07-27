Vote now for Northamptonshire groups to win £1,000 Mick George Skip of Gold

The race is on to find the winner of the Skip Of Gold competition.
Nominations for the worthy causes have been received and now it’s time for you to vote for the club or group you think best deserves the £1,000 prize put up by competition sponsors Mick George Limited.
The nominations were received from a wide variety of local sports teams and community initiatives, including football teams, schools, playgroups, scout groups and community organisations.
The voting lines are open now and will not be closing until Thursday September 3.
Voting lines are open 27th July 2017 and close 30th August 2017.
The organisation that receives the most votes from each category will be awarded the Prize Fund, with the Winner announced September 7th 2017.
Visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/nptongoldvote to vote for your winner from the following shortlist:
1. Bozeat Community Hall Trust
2. Jen’s Hedgehog Rescue Corby
3. Rothersthorpe Community Space Project
4. Nene Valley Community Action
5. Great Doddington Village Pre-School
6. Rugby and Northampton Athletics Foundation
7. Cold Ashby Playing Fields Association
8. Weedon Football Club
9. AFC Hackleton
10. Pitsford Village Hall
11. Northampton Saints Sports Club
12. Treads Cycle Club - Northampton
13. Northants Association for the Blind - Rushden Branch
14. Kettering FC
15. 7th Northampton Boys’ Brigade
16. Duston and Upton Team Parish
17. Corby kingswood juniors FC
18. Ashby Athletic Football Club
19. Santos Panthers Football Club
20. The Daisy Chain Club - Northampton
21. Northampton ON Chenecks FC
22. Northants Knights American Football Club
23. Aspire FC
24. Hackleton School Association
25. Corby Nightlight
26. Brook farm animal sanctuary
27. Lings Disabilities Gymnastics Club
28. Cogenhoe Panthers FC
29. Jumpz Gymnastics
30. Corby Hellenic Fisher YFC
31. 2nd Deanshanger Scout Group
32. AFC Rushden and Diamonds Community Benefit Society
33. Northampton Mens Own RFC
34. Helmdon Sports Club
35. Northampton Whyte Melville Bowling Club
36. 17th Kettering Scout Group
37. Ringstead Heritage Group
