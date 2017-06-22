Vote for your favourite to be our Curry House of the Year

Help to decide our 2017 champion.

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner in our competition.

Curry House of the Year

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top 10.

Now it’s time for you tell us who deserves to be crowned Curry House of the Year.

To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s Northampton Chronicle and Echo paper out today (Thursday June 22) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

The closing date for you to get your votes in by is 10am on Friday, July 7, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or which arrive after the closing date.

Vote for one of these

01 Aladdins Balti, 96 Bridge Street, Northampton

02 Balti Central, 15 Mare Fair, Northampton

03 Imli, 76 Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton

04 Indian Brasserie, 95 Weedon Road, Northampton

05 Lazeez, 39 Barrack Road, Northampton

06 Paprika Northampton, 191 Kettering Road, Northampton

07 Saffron Dial a Curry, 21 Castilian Street, Northampton

08 Taste of Spice, 38 Main Road, Duston

09 Voujon, 1&2 Church Street, Northampton

10 Wild Ginger, 6 Kent Road, Upton,Northampton