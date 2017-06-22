Vote for your favourite to be our Curry House of the Year

Help to decide our 2017 champion.
Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner in our competition.
You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top 10.
Now it’s time for you tell us who deserves to be crowned Curry House of the Year.
To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s Northampton Chronicle and Echo paper out today (Thursday June 22) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
The closing date for you to get your votes in by is 10am on Friday, July 7, 2017.
Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or which arrive after the closing date.
Vote for one of these
01 Aladdins Balti, 96 Bridge Street, Northampton
02 Balti Central, 15 Mare Fair, Northampton
03 Imli, 76 Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton
04 Indian Brasserie, 95 Weedon Road, Northampton
05 Lazeez, 39 Barrack Road, Northampton
06 Paprika Northampton, 191 Kettering Road, Northampton
07 Saffron Dial a Curry, 21 Castilian Street, Northampton
08 Taste of Spice, 38 Main Road, Duston
09 Voujon, 1&2 Church Street, Northampton
10 Wild Ginger, 6 Kent Road, Upton,Northampton