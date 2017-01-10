Volunteers to abseil down Northampton’s Lift Tower for Kettering charity

A group of charity workers will fight their fears and abseil down Northampton’s Lift Tower to raise money for HomeStart Kettering.

The team, including Kettering Council member Cllr Maggie Don, will walk down the 418ft building at 11am on Saturday, April 22.

They are hoping to raise £2,000 for HomeStart Kettering, which offers support through home visiting volunteers helping families with children under five who are experiencing stress or difficulties.

The difficulties include post-natal depression, disability, isolation and other challenges which can lead to crisis and family breakdown.

The fundraising page reads: “We are all volunteers who care passionately about making a difference for local children.

“When parents suffer hardship and tragedy, children can suffer for a lifetime.

“We believe that children deserve a happy and secure childhood and want to see every parent in our community have the support they need to give their children the best possible start in life.

“Yes we are all mad, but it will be fun and you are all welcome to come along and cheer us on.

“Please donate to this wonderful cause and support those in need.”

Currently, more than £500 has been raised. To donate, click here.