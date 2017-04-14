Volunteers needed at Northampton animal charity shop

RSPCA Northampton is asking for volunteers to give a few hours a week to help run their Wellingborough Road shop.

Money raised through sales at the shop funds veterinary treatment and care for animals in need in Northamptonshire.

The Wellingborough Road shop is looking for volunteers.

Peta Althorpe, area shop manager for the RSPCA’s Northamptonshire branch, said: “We’d love for people to come along and join our shop volunteering team. It’s a varied role and can involve anything from sorting stock, working on the till, merchandising, helping customers and much more.

“If you choose to volunteer, it’s not just the animals you’ll be helping - it will also enable you to learn new skills and gain some experience within a retail environment.

“All of our shop teams are really passionate and fun to work with. It just makes it extra special to know that the money we raise in our five charity shops changes the lives of hundreds of animals from Northamptonshire every year.”

If you are interested in volunteering within one of the charity shops, or any other volunteering opportunity within the branch, visit www.rspca-northamptonshire.org.uk or speak to the manager in your local store.