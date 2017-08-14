Vile robbers leave 80-year-old with dislocated shoulder after Northampton street attack

An 80-year-old woman was knocked unconscious on her own driveway during a violent robbery in Northampton.
The victim had been shopping in Bellinge when the attack happened at about 1.45pm on Friday, August 4.
A police spokeswoman said the victim remembered coming round from being unconsciousness on her front drive in Station Road, Billing.
"She had suffered a dislocated shoulder during this incident, which police are treating as robbery," the spokeswoman added.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.