Vile couple from Northampton who fed children crack before sexually abusing them will face sentence today

A depraved husband and wife who used crack cocaine to force children into carrying out horrific sex acts will be sentenced for their crimes later today.

Nicholas and Joan Taylor, previously of Pitstone Road, Briar Hill, were found guilty of 94 charges including rape, indecency with a child and supply of Class A drugs at the end of a seven-week trial at Leicester Crown Court.

Joan Taylor.

Both were found guilty of sexual offences against boys and girls as young as 11, dating from 1996 to 2006. All of the couple's victims were made to give evidence in court during the lenghty hearing, which finished in March.

Their 11 victims were aged 16 or under at the time of the incidents and all of the offending took place at Nicholas Taylor's Briar Hill home.

Nicholas Taylor, 47, who detectives described as a "master manipulator" was found guilty of 62 charges, though during the trial he pleaded guilty to one count of child cruelty.

Joan Taylor, 44, was found guilty of 22 charges, but pleaded guilty to nine additional counts prior to the start of the trial.

They are due to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court at 2pm today.