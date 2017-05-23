Vigil for Manchester terror attack victims in Northampton tonight

An inter-faith vigil to pray for those who have been killed or injured in Tuesday’s terror attack in Manchester will take place in Northampton tonight.

The vigil, at All Saints Church on Geroge Row, will see people stand together in a show of defiance to those who attempt to divide communities through terrorist attacks.

The flag outside Guildhall flies at half-mast

Civic dignitaries including the Mayor and Northamptonshire Borough Council’s chief executive are expected at the vigil, which begins at 7.30pm.

Father Oliver Cross of All Saints, the Committee of Northampton Mosques and the Northampton Inter-Faith Forum organised the vigil.