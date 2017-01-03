Video: Violent brawl sprawls across Bridge Street in Northampton town centre

A video of a violent brawl in Northampton town centre during the New Year festivities has been posted on social media.

The video, which was sent to the Chronicle & Echo's Facebook page, comes a week after another shocking video showed a man being attacked with a machete at a Northampton nightclub.

A screengrab from the video posted to the Chronicle & Echo's Facebook page

The latest video was shot in Bridge Street during a violent brawl that broke out outside Stereo nightclub.

It shows a fight starting between a group of men which then sprawled across the street, with cars and taxis trying to make their way past the group.

The video, shot by a bystander, lasts around five minutes before the police arrive and break up the fight.

The video comes just a week after another shocking clip showed a man with a large knife slashing at the victim in the Angel Street fire exit of Balloon Bar on Christmas Eve.

Two people were arrested after the incident and were released on police bail.

Witnesses or anyone with information about either incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.