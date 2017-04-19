VIDEO: Toddlers from Northamptonshire nursery taught 999 song for emergencies

Children from a Northamptonshire nursery have been taught a special song to help them understand how they can get in touch with emergency services.

The toddlers at the Rocking Horse Day Nursery in Greens Norton, dressed in police hats and coats, sang the 999 song to the tune of ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It’.

PCSO Charlotte Morris was delighted to see that the children knew the meaning behind the song, and that they had an understanding of which emergency service to call.

Rocking Horse Day Nursery manager Kim Espiner said: “Following the children’s interest in the emergency services, nursery practitioners Lucy Brown, Rachael Gulliver and I planned a topic around 999 and found a song that was easy for the children to learn and ran alongside other activities we were doing at that time.

“The children had great fun learning about the emergency services and how they can help them should they ever need to call.”