Video showing knife attack on man outside Northampton nightclub posted on social media

A shocking video capturing the moment a man was attacked with a knife at a Northampton nightclub has emerged on social media.

The video, taken by someone standing outside the Angel Street fire exit of Balloon Bar where the attack happened, clearly shows a man rushing in and attacking the victim twice with a large knife. The person who took the video has not been identified.

The incident happened on Christmas Eve

The attack happened at about 2am on Christmas Eve. Two people have since been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail.

The owner of the bar told the Chronicle & Echo that the victim "left the scene by his own means" and that the group involved ran off.

A picture of the man's injuries was also published on social media.

Last night, one eye-witness told the Chron about the chaos that ensued as the attack took place.

He said: "People were taking their belts off and just hitting people. They had all been in the club.

"The attackers then took out knives before hacking the victim's back.

"They were knives as big as my arm," said the clubgoer. "They were massive. They were like zombie knives.

"They were hitting him on the shoulders. It's something will stay with me."

Yesterday, a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said a large knife was recovered from the scene.

She said: "Police were called to reports of an altercation in Angel Street, Northampton at around 2am on Saturday, 24 December.

"Two people sustained injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment. Neither is believed to have life-threatening injuries."

She added: "Officers have arrested two people in connection with the incident, a 19-year-old man on suspicion of wounding and an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.