VIDEO: Northampton teenager releases debut song featuring world-renowned DJ

A 16-year-old Northampton teen, who has risen to fame after recording covers of chart hits from his bedroom, has released his first single featuring A-lister, DJ Khaled.

Toby Randall released 'Landslide' with DJ Khaled on September 18, under Jay-Z RocNation label, which includes other artists like pop-sensation, Rihanna.

DJ Khaled is known by music-lovers for his collaborations with artists including Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Jay-Z, Drake and Snoop Dogg.

The teenager kick-started his music career by posting recorded covers of hit-music songs on his Vine and YouTube channels in December 2013.

In less than 12 months, Toby joined Vine’s one-million followers club, accumulated more than 520,000 YouTube subscribers and received more than 120 million views on his music videos.

The young star has received recognition and social support from Nicki Minaj, Paramore’s lead singer/songwriter, Hayley Williams, Troye Sivan, Nicole Scherzinger and others after hearing his covers of their songs.

His fan base continues to increase among music lovers and celebrity artists from all over the world, especially following a performance of John Legend’s “All of Me” on NBC’s prime time hit show Little Big Shots.