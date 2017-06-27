VIDEO: Northampton primary school sashays their way to the top at regional dance finals

Pupils from a Northampton village's primary school have been crowned the champions of the Junior Strictly regional finals.

The troupe of 14 children from Overstone Primary School, in Sywell Road, blew the judges away with their Viennese waltz and jive routines at the Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton on June 24.

Overstone Primary School's winning team with their hard-earned trophy.

The school has a history of placing second in the competition - but the combined efforts of this year's Year 5 and Year 6 classes finally earned them first prize, beating beat 23 other schools from three different counties to the top.

Jenna Higgs, a Year 6 student who danced in the finals, said: "It feels great to show everyone how hard you've been working and dancing is a lot of fun.

"We had so many fans. Everyone cheered so loud for us when they said we'd won. It was like being famous."

The winning team was made up of seven pairs of boys and girls who rehearsed their routine for six weeks ahead of the regional finals.

The winners line up with their medals.

Evan Freejard-Hardinges, a Year 5 student, said: "We won a big trophy and we all got medals. I've enjoyed dancing loads and I want to keep doing it after this.

"Some of us were really frightened before we got on stage but we all really loved it."

At the finals, they wore handmade costumes stitched together by a parent in the village and the judges included Strictly Come Dancing's Katya and Neil Jones.

Mrs Janice Mardell, headteacher at Overstone Primary School and one of the pupils' dance instructors, said: "When they said we'd won we couldn't believe it. There were a lot of tears. I think we all started crying.

"So many of our kids have never danced before, especially the boys. But they all really enjoyed themselves and I've seen them grow so much more confident."

The Junior Strictly competition is organised by Northampton's Step By Step Dance School, based in Henry Street.