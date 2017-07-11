VIDEO: Northampton police officer keeps the peace... SLIPKNOT STYLE

A moshing policeman became the star of the show at a Northampton rock festival when he joined one of the main acts.

The officer from Northamptonshire Police's proactive team was on duty at the Sixfields Rock Festival over the weekend to keep the 300 plus crowd of heavy metal fans safe.

A police officer gets stuck in at Sixfields Rock Festival.

But when a tribute act to his favourite rockers Slipknot took to the main stage on Sunday, the unnamed PC couldn't resist getting involved.

After first making his way to the front of the stage, the officer took out his baton and began to thud the implement against a beer keg in rhythm with the song Duality - a staple of the US band's live set.

A colleague, who caught the whole performance on camera and shared it on Twiter, said his uniformed friend went down a storm.

"The crowd loved it," he said.

"It just showed that human side to us, rather than us standing there with our arms crossed.

"I think it's nice for them to see that we are there to enjoy it and to look after them."

And the video has already proved a hit with the rock fans present, including cover artists Slipknowt themselves, who posted the video on their Facebook page.

A youtube clip of the officer's keg-thumping performance has already been seen more than 400 times on Youtube.

Commenting on the footage, Slipknot fan Russ Hills, said: "This band is amazing live! Can't blame the copper for getting involved! That was ace."

And Newcastle-based Slipknowt, who bring all the 'original theatrics' of the original group famed for their clown masks and boiler suits, also approved of the officer's intervention.

Yesteday they posted: "Check out this video taken at Sixfields yesterday with the local police getting stuck in."