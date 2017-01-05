VIDEO: Firework set light to shed and nearby bushes in Northampton garden while owners were away

An out-of-control firework destroyed a garden shed in a Northampton home during New Year's Day celebrations.

The fire took hold of a brick-built shed and rubbish in a neighbouring garden on Adams Avenue, Abington while the homeowners were away.

New Year's Day fire on Adams Avenue

Aidan Ashby, a resident of Adams Avenue, said: “It [the fire] was pretty big and spreading, nobody was in the house or garden at the time.

“There were a few bushes and a tree on fire, and there was a fence burning, the garden's not very wide.”

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12:14am on New Year’s Day to a garden fire in Adams Avenue. Upon arrival, we discovered there was a brick built-shed and some rubbish on fire.”

It is understood that nobody was hurt during the incident.