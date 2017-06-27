VIDEO: Firemen mount rescue operation for kitten stranded on Northampton rooftop

A kitten was rescued from a Northampton rooftop by the fire service after it had been stuck there for over a day.

Neighbours and passersby cheered as firemen on an aerial platform retrieved the stranded cat from the roof on St George's Avenue, off Kingsley Road.

The kitten had been stuck for over a day. Photo credit to Allyson Swan.

The operation was mounted after residents called the RSPCA with concerns that the helpless kitten had been stuck since Sunday night (June 26).

One neighbour said: "I just don't how he got up there. I don't think he knows either."

The kitten has been taken to the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch in Brixworth to recover.