VIDEO: Daventry house crashed into by lorry was sold to son by his father three weeks ago

A fully-loaded truck caused significant damage to a Daventry property - only recently passed down from father to son - when it crashed straight into the house's front door around 1am on Thursday morning.

No-one was inside the Badby Road West house at the time and the owner's father, Allan Webbster, explained the home had been in the family for around 60 years, previously belonging to his mother.

The truck collided with the front door

The impact of the collision was such that the house has been pushed backwards, with the back door coming away from its frame.

Mr Webbster had only sold the house to his son three weeks ago, and refurbishment to the top part had been completed recently.

The incident was the sixth of its kind said Mr Webbster though previous occurrences had seen drivers cause damage to hedges, fences, power lines and garage doors; and Mr Webbster said he had alerted the highway authority about these similar episodes.

A next-door neighbour who came out to see what had happened after hearing a loud bang said it was very dark and foggy at the time of the incident. She said the street lights were not bright enough.

The property has been declared unsafe

With no visible brake marks on Yeomanry Road opposite the house, it appears visibility was so bad the driver might not have seen the junction approaching, thus continuing on straight ahead and into the house.

A 2009 Google Map image shows a streetlight directly in front of the house, but this has since been removed.

The neighbour said she could hear the driver screaming to say that his leg was stuck.

In order to remove the man from the cabin, fire crews had to attach vehicles to the back of the lorry and tow it out slightly to give them access to the driver.

There were no visible brake marks on Yeomanry Road

He was taken to Northampton General Hospital and his injuries are not believed to be serious or life-threatening.

Daventry District Council were made aware of the incident by Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue and were called out to check the structural integrity of the home.

A spokesman for the council said: "A team from Warwick Building Control (which covers the building control functions for Daventry District Council, Warwick District Council and Rugby Borough Council) are on site inspecting the building’s structural integrity to assess whether it is safe to remove the vehicle or whether the structure needs to be shored up first."

The house has been declared an unsafe structure, so no one is permitted to enter it.