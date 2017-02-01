VIDEO: Councillor says Northampton residents need to change ‘behaviour and mindset’ towards flytipping

An opposition councillor’s campaigning to make St James a “litter-free zone” has hit out after a video sent to the Chronicle & Echo showed piles of rubbish strewn on the street.

Councillor Rufia Ashraf (Labour, St James) launched a consultation about marking an area of her ward out as a litter free zone in May last year and the area was designated as a litter-free zone.

Residents need to change their behaviour and mindset towards flytipping says councillor Rufia Ashraf

But resident, Beckie Thomas sent the Chronicle & Echo a video, which highlights that the rubbish is still a prevalent issue in St James.

Councillor Ashraf told the Chronicle & Echo that it only takes a few people to make St James look untidy.

She said: “It's people's behaviour and mindset we need to change. The litter free zone is to help the area maintain clean environment for everyone to enjoy, unfortunately you get some people who just don't care.

“Since the litter free zone came into force it has made an improvement. It just takes irresponsible few to make an area look like a dumping ground, why they do this who knows.

“I am going to hold several environmental session in St James over the year to encourage people to change their behaviours.”