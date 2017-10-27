VIDEO: CCTV shows Northampton shopkeeper fighting off armed robbers using a newsstand

A shopkeeper took on two masked robbers, who entered a Northampton store carrying large knives, by throwing a newsstand and a bottle at them.

The incident happened at Northants News in Kettering Road, Northampton, at about 10.30pm on Thursday, October 26. Officers believe this incident may be linked to a robbery at the same premises on Tuesday, October 24, when two men stole money and cigarettes - one of them carrying a machete.

This is the second time that Northants News has been hit this week.

On October 26, two men entered the shop, carrying large knives before a member of staff then threw a number of items at the men, who then left the shop empty-handed.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "One of the offenders is described as aged 16-18, wearing dark clothing, with a backpack on his back.

"The other man is described as white, aged 16-18, wearing a dark hooded top, tracksuit bottoms and trainers. Both men were wearing scarves across their faces."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.