VIDEO: CCTV shows Northampton murderer pawn victim's ring for cash

New video footage shows a Northampton killer removing a murder victims ring from her finger, which belonged to his late mother, so she could pawn it to an Abington Street pawnbrokers.

Three killers found guilty of the murder of David Miller yesterday started life sentences behind bars. A fourth, found guilty of manslaughter, was given seven years by a judge at Northampton Crown Court.

David Miller was murdered in his Patterdale Walk flat in the Boothville area of Northampton between the evening of June 10 and early June 11 last year.

All four defendants were arrested on June 14 after Hallett had led police officers to the crime scene.

Zena Kane, 36, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum 20 years’ imprisonment.

Now new video footage released after the sentencing shows Kane enter H&T Pawnbrokers, in Abington Street, wearing red trainers, grey baggy jogging bottoms with a pink drawstring bag on her back.

During the sentencing, the court heard that the defendants had raised money by selling Mr Miller’s possessions, including his mother’s ring, which was pawned by Kane.

The video shows her removing a ring from her finger and handing it to the shop assistant.

Kane produces paperwork from her bag and shortly after leaves the premises with cash-in-hand.

Her co-defendants Joseph Catlin, 31, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life, with a minimum of 18 years’ in prison and Michael Hallett, 59, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum of 23 years’ imprisonment.

All three found guilty of murder are to remain on licence for life.



Ian Cuthbertson, 51, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter



He was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence, half of which will be served in custody, and the remainder on licence.