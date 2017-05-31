VIDEO: Boyfriend's reaction to bridesmaid bouquet catch is priceless

It's the moment bridesmaids all look forward to: the bouquet catch.

For the bridesmaids' boyfriends, however, it's the one they so often fear.

As the tradition goes, whoever catches the flowers is said to be the next to be wed, and for one half of a Northampton couple, that scenario seemed almost too much to bear.

Katie Timmins and boyfriend Sam McGuire, who live in Hunsbury, were at their friend’s wedding in Highgate House, near Spratton last Sunday.

When it came to the traditional bouquet catching ritual, bridesmaid Katie was the lucky lady, but judging from the video it seems Sam was less pleased.

His reaction has been seen over half a million times as the video went viral across social media platforms.

Within days of the wedding, Katie and Sam were in the eye of the viral storm.

“Our phones started going a bit crazy yesterday. I uploaded normally on my Facebook because I thought it was funny, and next thing you know it’s gone viral because some online company has posted it.

“It’s got over 1.7m views and I have had people send it to me from all over. My family in Ireland have sent it, my friend in Wales, it’s just gone mental and we’ve found it hilarious.

“My dad particularly found it very funny.”

The bride, a long-time friend of Katie’s, also saw the funny side, but what about Sam’s reaction to the spread of the video?

“He thinks he’s an absolute lad,” said Katie. “He thinks it’s great, he’s very proud of it.”

Katie told the Chron that plans for her wedding had not yet been put in place. She added: “Judging by the video, it’s not going to happen anytime soon!”