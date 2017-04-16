VIDEO: Auction-style system could let Northampton folk bid for lowest taxi fares

People in Northampton may soon be able to bid for the lowest priced taxi online, if a new app is launched in the town.

In the past few days, a new advert for the bidTAXI app has appeared on Youtube - featuring a pencil-moustached man standing outside of Northampton railway station.

The short video starts with the man asking: "People of Northampton, do you wants to know how I got here so cheaply"?

It then cuts to a faux-country mansion, where he explains the premise of the product.

The smartphone app, the advert claims, is effectively an eBay-style booking system for cabs, where punters first input their required destination before a host of local firms bid for the fare.

It is already available to download on iPhone and on Android and the blurb for the app claims any price offered by a local firm is fixed, regardless of whether the journey is delayed.

So far the app only appears to be available to people in Northampton and is yet to go live.

"The customer knows who will collect them and how many minutes they'll take to arrive before they even confirm their decision to book, giving the customer absolute confidence," the blurb continues.

For updates, head to the company's website.



