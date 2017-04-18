Victims of rape and sexual assault reminded of support in Northamptonshire following Broadchurch finale

Northamptonshire's Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) is reminding victims that they are on hand to offer help following the explosive Broadchurch series finale.

Serenity, located in Cliftonville Road, Northampton, provides a one-stop-shop for men, women and children who have experienced sexual violence or abuse.

Fay Wickett, manager at Serenity SARC, said: “As a nation, we have been gripped by Trish Winterman’s story on Broadchurch. For many people this might be just a piece of TV drama, however, we know people are living with the real life impacts of being raped or sexually assaulted.

“The effects of sexual assault or rape can be devastating. Many victims feel distressed, angry, anxious and guilty about what has happened to them. Serenity is here to help by offering confidential support and advice to anyone who wants to talk.”

Serenity handles every conversation as confidential and people who speak to them do not have to tell the police if they do not wish to.

Fay, added: “Serenity is a safe place for people to get the help they need and discuss all their options. Our key focus is on their health and wellbeing, but if they do decide to report to the police, we will then support them through that process. Whatever they decide, it’s their choice and under their control. Just remember you are not alone.”

Serenity opened in April 2010 and has undertaken more than 1,300 examinations since then.

The Serenity helpline is on 01604 601 713 and 24 hours a day 7 days a week). Alternatively, you can visit www.serenitynorthants.co.uk, or email serenity@nhft.nhs.uk.