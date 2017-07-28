Victim of noxious substance attack in Northampton says she 'got off lightly'

A woman, who was burned during a night-time attack involving a noxious substance in Northampton town centre was in hospital for six hours, it has emerged.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, was standing between McDonald's and Fever & Boutique in the Drapery when she was injured along with a group of three.

The incident occurred at around 4.45am on Sunday (July 23) and two men have since been charged following the incident.

She said: "There were a few guys kicking off and the police were trying to calm them down. One guy used a sports Lucozade bottle to spray the chemical.

"We got off lightly - the chemical got in my eye, burnt underneath my eye and left a few marks on my arm.

"There was a guy called Kyle who helped me rinse out my eye before the ambulance arrived. I've never met him before, it brought back my faith in humanity just by his actions."

Jake Price, 22, from Wellingborough and Taishon Whittaker, 26 from Wellingborough, were charged with administering a noxious substance and remanded on July 26, at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Four people were splashed with the substance, which police believe was not acid, and were treated for minor injuries from which they have now recovered.