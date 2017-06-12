Victim is stabbed while talking to woman in attack in Northampton

A man was punched and stabbed in an early-morning assault in Northampton.

The incident happened sometime between 1am and 1.35am on Saturday (June 10) as the victim walked along Wellingborough Road.

The victim is believed to have begun talking to a woman when a man attacked him, punching and stabbing him. The attacker then fled with the woman the victim had been speaking to earlier.

The offender is white, 6ft 2in with a muscular build and short, cropped, dark hair.

The woman was also white, 5ft 5in with a slim build. She was aged in her late 20s and had shoulder length, dark brown, greasy, wavy hair. She was described as "plain looking" and had a Northampton accent.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 43 of 10/06/2017 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.