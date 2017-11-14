'Vibrant' Northampton primary school rated 'good' by watchdog after 'accelerated improvements'

A primary school in Northampton has been rated 'good' by Ofsted who praised the academy for the "accelerated improvements" since its last inspection in 2014.

The Ofsted report praised staff at The Arbours Primary Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, for their care towards pupils and for showing "warmth and consideration" when providing tailored and "specialist support" to pupils.

The report says: ‘The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

"The head teacher and other leaders are diligent, committed and have high expectations of all pupils and have created a vibrant school community where the values are at the forefront of everyone’s mind."

Trudy Cotchin, principal at The Arbours Primary Academy said: “We have worked tirelessly to make many improvements for our pupils and we are all very proud of what we have achieved.

“It is wonderful that Ofsted has acknowledged the impact of our work and I would like to thank all our staff, pupils and parents for their ongoing support.”

The Arbours Primary Academy has been part of the David Ross Education Trust since January 2013.

Trudy Cotchin added: “The support from the David Ross Education Trust has been invaluable. The trust’s pioneering enrichment programme provides our pupils with access to a number of educational, music and sporting opportunities that would otherwise not have been possible.

“We are incredibly pleased by our 'good' rating at this inspection and we look forward to continuing our journey towards outstanding.”