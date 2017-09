Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars were badly damaged by vandals in Viking Way, Corby.

All panels on the cars were scratched, the wipers pulled off and the tyre valves severed.

The cars were targeted some time between 10pm om Monday (September 4) and 7.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.