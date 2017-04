Vandals smashed a car window before pouring paint into the driver’s seat.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the damage caused to a car parked in Steyning Close, Corby, sometime between 5pm yesterday (Tuesday) and 7.15am today (Wednesday).

A police spokesman said: “The rear window of a black Peugeot 307 in Steyning Close was smashed and paint was poured in the driver’s seat.

“Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”