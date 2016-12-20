Vandals pour paint over car in Barton Seagrave

Police are appealing for witnesses after white paint was poured over a car in Barton Seagrave.

The incident took place on Thursday, December 8, when at some time between 11pm and 11.30pm, someone went on to the driveway of a property and poured white paint over the offside of the car.

There was a report of a grey coloured vehicle parked over the A14 on Polwell Lane.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who saw the incident, anything suspicious in the area at the time or noticed the vehicle.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.