Urgent appeal to trace missing man from Earls Barton

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man.

Damian Wright, 40, went missing from his home in Compton Way, Earls Barton, at 11.30pm last night (Saturday, September 30).

Damian Wright

He has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned about his whereabouts.

Damian was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and brown trainers.

Officers are urging Damian, or anybody with information about his whereabouts, to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.