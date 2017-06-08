Upton woman takes on gruelling hike to raise money for MS charity

A young woman from Upton, diagnosed with a potentially debilitating disease has taken part in a sponsored walk despite her illness - raising more than £1,700.

Zoe Chatley was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in May 2016 but has not allowed her condition stop her in her tracks.

With ten fundraising friends, the 32-year-old took part in an eight-mile hike alongside the Grand Union Canal.

Zoe, a recruitment consultant, has endured months of tough training, walking through the pains, numbness and pins and needles, in a bid to complete a sponsored walk in aid of the MS Society.

The group set off from Zoe’s home in Edison Drive walking along the canal path to The Plough pub in Shutlanger.

She said: “It’s about 7.9miles and my MS really flares up when I’m physically active.

“There were a few moments when the challenge proved to be incredibly tough for me but with the support and encouragement of my friends, the team reached the finish line two hours and 45 minutes.”

Fundraisers were greeted by partners, friends and family with a celebration buffet and champagne in the marquee at the pub to raise more money.

To support Zoe’s efforts visit www.justgiving. com/fundraising/Zoe-chatley