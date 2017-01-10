UPDATED: M1 northbound in Northamptonshire closed following discovery of body in the carriageway

A stretch of the M1 motorway is set to remain closed for most of the day after a body was found in the road.

The motorway’s northbound carriageway was closed by police at about 3am, Tuesday, January 10, from junctions 16 near Northampton to 17.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and diversions will be in place.

A police investigation into the discovery is under way.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can police on 101 or 03000111222 if outside of the county.

The following detour is in operation -

via A45 to Weedon, A5 north to Rugby, and A428 back to the M1 (Hollow Triangle signs).

Long-distance traffic from the South East should take the M40 to J15 Warwick, then A46 and M69 north to the M1 at Leicester.

More to follow.