UPDATE: Two people arrested and large knife recovered after alleged stabbing outside Northampton club

Police have arrested two people over the alleged stabbing of a man outside a Northampton nightclub.

The Chron reported today that the victim was near the Angel Street fire exit of Balloon Bar when he was allegedly attacked at about 2am on Christmas Eve.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police has now said a large knife was recovered from the scene.

She said: "Police were called to reports of an altercation in Angel Street, Northampton at around 2am on Saturday, 24 December.

"Two people sustained injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment. Neither is believed to have life-threatening injuries."

She added: "Officers have arrested two people in connection with the incident, a 19-year-old man on suspicion of wounding and an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.