Two men have been charged with robbery following an incident at McDonald’s in Corby early yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

Police were called to McDonald’s in Phoenix Parkway at about 12.25am yesterday to reports of an alleged robbery having taken place.

Conor Sherwood, 22, of Ruben’s Walk, Corby, and William Smith, 33, of Llewellyn Walk, Corby, have both been charged with robbery and will be appearing at Northampton Magistrates Court this morning.