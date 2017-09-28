UPDATE TO POLICE INCIDENT: Man stabbed at house in Northampton

Police have given more details about a crime they were called out to in Balfour Road today.

A spokeswoman said officers were called out at 12.45pm to the property in Kingsthorpe Hollow where a man had been stabbed.

Police outside the cordoned off house in Balfour Road.

She said a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital but, at this stage, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The spokeswoman said: "Detectives don't believe this was a random attack and are appealing for witnesses."

No arrests have been made.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing several police cars outside the house, which is currently taped off.

Police outside the house in Kingsthorpe Hollow.

Witnesses reported seeing an air ambulance land at the nearby Malcolm Arnold Academy playing fields earlier.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.37pm on 28 September to a private address on Balfour Road in Northampton.

"We sent two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance.

"One patient was taken to hospital by land ambulance.”