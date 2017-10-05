UPDATE: Gang of four carried out cashpoint explosion raid in Northamptonshire, police reveal

Detectives say a gang of four men blew up a Northamptonshire Co-op cashpoint yesterday before making off in a white Audi.

Northamptonshire Police is looking for witnesses following the aggravated burglary in High Street, Crick yesterday.

At around 2am on Wednesday, October 4, gas canisters were exploded to damage the external cashpoint at the Co-op store there.

Officers have now revealed crowbars were then used to force entry to the store itself and steal the cash boxes from the ATM, before the gang escaped in a car.

There were four burglars, wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, who were seen to drive off in a white Audi hatchback with dark alloy wheels, towards Yelvertoft and West Haddon.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number 17000425911. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.