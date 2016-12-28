UPDATE: Elderly woman who died in Northampton fire was sheltered housing resident

A woman who died following a flat fire in Northampton was living in an extra care-style sheltered housing complex

Firefighters were called shortly before 10.45am on Tuesday, December 27 following reports of a smoke alarm sounding and smoke coming out of a ground floor building in Semilong Road.

Police have confirmed that emergency services were called but a woman aged in her eighties was found dead at the scene.

It has now emerged that the building was Nazarana Court, a sheltered care scheme for the eledrely on Semilong Road.

And, although police said they do not think a crime was involved, a resident told the Chron that an investigation by the managers of the flats is underway.

Two fire crews from Moulton, one from The Mounts and one from Mereway attended the incident along with Northamptonshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Housing & Care 21, a national provider of retirement housing and care services, have been approached for further comment.