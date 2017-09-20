Search

UPDATE: Bin-liner that kept the M1 in Northamptonshire shut for NINE HOURS contained 'highly corrosive material'

The southbound carriageway opened last night at about 10.30pm.
The southbound carriageway of the M1 reopened last night after a suspicious object was found between junction 14 and 15.

Thames Valley Police said the object contained a highly corrosive material which had leaked across lanes one and two, which has now been cleared.

There is no evidence to suggest that it was a terrorist-related incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "Thank you to everyone involved for their patience and co-operation throughout today."