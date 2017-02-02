UNSOLVED CRIMES: Two million pound plans to put 30 more bobbies on the beat and tackle cyber-crime in Northamptonshire

A total of 30 new bobbies will be placed on the beat across Northamptonshire as part of a £2 million plan to reduce the amount of unsolved crimes in the county – and to increase the force’s visible presence.

Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold says the move comes after a consultation involving 2,000 residents in the county.

In addition to this, he says the force will recruit 16 new staff focused on “emerging” offences, such as cyber crime and to carry out “early intervention” work to help prevent crimes from occurring.

He said: “Having heard directly from the public about their concerns over visibility of police officers and making sure Northamptonshire Police has a presence to deter prospective criminals, I have liaised closely with Chief Constable Simon Edens and have supported his request for additional funds to help the force protect people from harm and deliver a safer Northamptonshire.”

The consultation was carried out as part of the commissioner’s draft Police and Crime Plan, which identifies the “strategic directions” for policing in the county over the next five years.

Mr Mold adds that only a small number of forces across the UK have increased the number of frontline officers in recent years.

The commissioner, who has been in post for nine months now, said the funding for the extra offices was partly being paid for by staffing reductions to his office.

He said: “It is my ambition to keep the cost of the office of police and crime commissioner to around only one percent of the total policing budget, which has allowed for this

extra investment in to policing.”

The plans for more bobbies on the beat are due to be discussed at the Police and Crime Panel, at County Hall, today (Thursday) at 2pm.