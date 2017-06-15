University of Northampton student’s creative logo wins top design prize

A University of Northampton PhD student’s creative flare has won him a cash prize in a logo design competition.

Julius Azasoo, from the Faculty of Science and Technology, won £450 for a design that was praised by judges for being ‘professional’ and ‘innovative’.

The challenge was to create a new logo for the East Midlands Doctoral Network (EMDoc) - a group of Universities across the region that share best practice, resources and insights into postgraduate research.

Julius will collect his prize at EMDoc’s annual conference in September when the logo will be officially launched.

He will also receive credit on the EMDoc website for his efforts.

The brief was to make an attractive and creative image that looked professional but not corporate and also needed to show no visual bias toward any one field of study.

Each university could submit three images for the competition.

Julius’ predominently blue design, a colour commonly used to denote networks; Nine circles to represent the nine member universities and the academic diversity represented by the different sizes of the circles.

A rectangle was used to represent the firm academic foundation of the group and the overall design focused on the equality of networks.

Commenting on his prize, Julius said: “I’m very pleased and proud that my logo has won, although I did not expect to win.

“The University of Northampton has many resources for students to support them during their studies, including design software that helped me here.

“Creating the logo helped me develop skills I never knew I had. I’d encourage fellow students to make full use of these resources as well.”