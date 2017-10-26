University of Northampton honours top changemakers for their caring work

A University of Northampton lecturer’s international charity work with refugees in Africa has been recognised at their social enterprise and innovation awards.

Sukhwinder Singh, Senior Lecturer in Social Work, was named Global Changemaker of the Year at the annual Changemaker Awards held at the Guildhall in Northampton.

Changemaker is a University of Northampton-wide initiative which focuses on staff and students finding solutions to environmental or social problems.

The Changemaker awards recognise and reward the most innovative and impactful projects improving people’s lives, either at home or abroad. .

When Sukhwinder isn’t teaching social work, he is a Special Envoy to the Ugandan Red Cross.

He travels to Uganda, East Africa leading a team of 30 people on projects to help support and counsel children from war torn South Sudan who have travelled to Uganda in search of shelter and protection.

Sukhwinder said: “The University of Northampton’s ethos is all about getting out of the lecture theatre and into the world to lend a hand when it is needed, so I’m glad that my team’s work in Uganda has been recognised with this Changemaker award.

“Of course, it isn’t all about trophies and the work still continues. With an estimated 1.2 million Sudanese refugees already in Uganda and more expected to follow, it is feeling the strain. We are working on a number of much needed projects that, over the next few months, will see us continue to make a real, positive difference.”

Dr Steve O’Brien, Dean of the Faculty of Health and Society, added: “At the Changemaker awards, I was struck by the number of fantastic projects.

“Congratulations to Sukhwinder and the other nominees, who were all winners in my eyes.”

To volunteer email sukhwinder.singh@northampton.ac.uk