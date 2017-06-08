University of Northampton fashion graduates’ catwalk creations wow audiences at London showcase event

Stunning creations by fashion students at in their final year from the University of Northampton have been showcased on the London’s catwalks. Taking place at the Truman Brewery venue in London, 24 UK universities took part in the runway show to display graduates’ collections as part of Graduate Fashion Week.

The event highlights design talent from across the country’s fashion courses and elements used by The University’s graduates included futuristic streetwear, ethnic prints, bows and pom-poms.

Highlights

Vying for attention at the world’s largest fashion platform, which has become a key source of industry talent, was Bethany Martin’s streetwear with reflective detailing, Elena Hristova’s teal and sheer beige designs, and Aleksandra Kukula’s contemporary dresses with feminine pussy bows and brogues.