UK’s first ‘mindfulness & music’ festival will launch in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire will host the UK’s first “wellness, yoga & new music” festival.

Revellers can dip into a weekend of yoga and mindfulness at the “unique hybrid event where retreat meets festival,’ featuring ‘yoga masterclasses, lakeside revelry, spellbinding musicians, DJs, dance, treatments in the woods and bell tent glamping.”

Founder Jason Pooley said: "Some festivals you go to, party for three days and then need to take a whole week off in bed. We want the opposite, where people feel better for going."

The first ever Flo Vibe will come to Kelmarsh Hall from June 2 to 4.

Jason Pooley, founder of Flo Vibe, said: “So many people are kickstarting their year with healthy and mindful new habits and this is the perfect chance to celebrate it in the summer.

“Flo Vibe is going to be one-of-a-kind. People, particularly town and city professionals, are practising wellness during their day, but they’re still making it part of their hectic schedule. Flo Vibe is between a retreat and a festival where they can come and relax all weekend.

Events throughout the weekend include yoga sessions, pilates classes, talks, workshops, massage treatments, dance, and musician and DJ sets.

Organisers aim to see 1,500 people over the weekend at Kelmarsh Hall.

Jason said: “We looked at 40 other sites looking for the perfect venue but in the end, it had to be Northamptonshire. Kelmarsh Hall is the perfect setting where the festival can grow over the coming years.”

Charlotte Coleman, sales and events manager for Kelmarsh Hall, said: “We are happy to host the festival. It’s something a bit different, so we will try it out and see how it goes from there.”

Musicians and DJs announced so far include The Turbans, London Afrobeat Collective, and Plump DJs.

Entry for under 12s is free all weekend when accompanied by an adult aged 25 and over.

Jason said: “We’re bringing together a bit of everything we love, from inspiring international yoga teachers, movers, shakers, workshop leaders, speakers, artists, musicians and DJs.

“It’s more than a weekend away. It’s an opportunity to explore a mindful approach to life where you don’t have to compromise on enjoyment.

“We especially want the people of Northamptonshire to get involved and help us grow a unique festival in the UK.”

Music and live event organisers Jam Sandwich Live are arranging the weekend’s music.

Jam Sandwich Live founder Lou Wellby said: “We will have genre hopping, spellbinding and uplifting music with live hip hop, jazz, roots, reggae, folk, electronic, disco & soul all at this breathtaking lakeside setting.”

For more information, visit https://flovibe.com/.

