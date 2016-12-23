Two workmen intimidated Northampton pensioner in her home and took money from her purse

Two men took money from an elderly woman after claiming they had carried out work on her house.

The two men called at the victim’s home in Cartwright Road, Kingsthorpe Hollow, Northampton, between midday and 1pm on Thursday, 15 December and offered to clean the guttering for £30.

A short time later, one of the men went into the woman’s house uninvited and said he had had to replace roof tiles and it had cost over £1000. He then took a small amount of money out of her purse.

The woman felt intimidated, gave them some of the money and they left. They had not completed any of the work.

The man who went into the house is described as white, about 6ft, with a slim build and in his early 30s. He had short, dark hair and was wearing a waxed Barbour-type coat. He spoke with an Irish accent.

The second man was wearing a hooded top with the hood up. He was about 6ft with a slim build.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

Police are also advising people never to open the door to unexpected callers or to buy goods from or have work done on their home or garden by people who call at their door.

Anyone who has suspicions or concerns that distraction burglars or rogue doorstep traders are operating in their neighbourhood or targeting someone they know, can call 101 or the dedicated doorstep crime number on 0345 2307 702.

