Two women charged over Wellingborough shooting

Police have charged two women with conspiracy to commit GBH after an 18-year-old man was shot in Wellingborough.

Alisha Aughey, 27, of Craigie, Wellingborough, and Shannon Walker, 23, of Gardeners View, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 16).

Aughey was remanded in custody pending a further hearing at Northampton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Walker was also remanded in custody and is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, October 18.

A 21-year-old man from Northampton was also arrested in connection with the incident and has been released from police custody pending further investigation.

The incident took place in Burns Road, Wellingborough, at about 1.20pm on September 14, when the victim was crossing a road near the junction with Ruskin Road.

The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.