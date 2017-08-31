Two women approached by man brandishing a blade in Northampton

A man wearing dark tracksuit bottoms approached two women in Northampton while waving a knife.

The incident happened in Farmfield Court, Thorplands, sometime between 4.45pm and 6pm last Saturday (August 26), Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender was white, slim and aged in his late 20s. He was 5ft 5in-5ft 7in with short mousey blonde hair and a short blonde moustache. He was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a light- coloured T-shirt."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.