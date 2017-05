Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after an incident in Rothwell last night (Monday).

The incident took place at McColls in High Street at about 9pm.

An 18-year-old from Rothwell and a 19-year-old from Kettering have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.