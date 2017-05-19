Two pupils punched in face and back outside Northampton secondary school

A teenage girl was thumped in the back and a boy was punched multiple times in the face as they walked home from school in Northampton.

The incident happened opposite the Dallington cemetery near Duston Secondary School on Thursday, May 19, at about 3.20pm when a man - thought to be a care home resident - punched the girl in the back and the boy in the face.

A parent, who wishes to be anonymous, thought the offender and the lady he was accompanied by were having an argument before the attacker then he lashed out at teenage passersby.

The upset mum said: "This poor girl must have been about my daughter's height - about 5ft 3in - he punched her a lot of times on the back and punched the boy in the face.

"Everyone was in shock, this was really bad what happened. It was a man going on a rampage.

"These are babies, they are somebodies babies."

She described the offender as about 5ft 6in, with hair tight to his head and a grey beard who was with a "stout" red-headed woman.

"My daughter is in shock, she's 13. To watch it... my daughter was so frightened and shaking," she added.

"The poor boy, god bless him, took the punches.

"I feel so sorry for this little girl.

The assistant principal of Duston Secondary School Douglas White confirmed that the incident occurred when two students were walking home from school when they were approached by a man from a nearby care home.

He said the matter is now being dealt with by the "appropriate authorities" and both of the students involved are back at school.

Northamptonshire Police have been approached for further comment.