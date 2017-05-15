Two Northampton roads ranked among top ten most dangerous for motorcyclists in east midlands

Findings reveal the Northampton A4500 and the Northampton A508 have been named among the top ten most dangerous a-roads in the east midlands for motorcyclists.

Research from 2016 shows bikers aged 25 were most likely to be involved in motorcycle accidents in the east midlands while those aged over 65 were least likely, according to 2016 Government data analysed by Swinton Insurance in partnership with IAM Roadsmart.

The conditions most likely to cause an accident on a motorcycle in the east midlands are also revealed.

According to findings, nationally, Friday is the most common day to have a motorbike accident - compared to Wednesday - and 84 per cent of motorbike accidents in the east midlands occurred during fine weather.

Rodney Kumar IAM RoadSmart said: “We often find that while drivers and motorcyclists strive to be as safe as possible, some find it a challenge to understand exactly how to do so.

"As time passes after our driving tests, some of the simple tips we learnt to help stay safe can fade into the background. That’s why it’s so important to offer useful and easily digestible information on how to be a safer biker.

"We are excited to partner with Swinton to help spread the word about motorcycle safety across the east midlands."

The analysed data also highlighted that 93 per cent of men would tend to be involved in accidents.

The A563 in Leicester was found to be the most dangerous road in the east midlands for motorcyclists with the A6008 in Nottingham and A6 in Derby among the top three dangerous a-roads.

To coincide with UN Global Road Safety Week 2017, which started yesterday (Monday May 8), and to help raise awareness the importance of motorcycle safety the charity has contributed guide content, offering practical advice on issues such as filtering, biking in seasonal weather conditions, as well as dealing with vulnerable road users.

The charity has also highlighted key watch outs for biking on some of the UKs most dangerous roads.

The free guides and an interactive map that shows the most dangerous roads in the region is now available at www.swinton.co.uk/spotlight/motorbiking/road-safety/national/