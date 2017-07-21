Two Northampton men arrested and charged after stabbing in Lincolnshire cemetery

Two men from Northampton have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the back in a cemetery in Lincolnshire.

The incident took place in Market Deeping at around 5pm on July 19.

The suspects left the scene but were later stopped by Northamptonshire Police and five people were arrested. Four people have now been charged.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with possessing a weapon in a public place and wounding with intent. He has been bailed to appear at a youth court.

David Connor, 18, from Arbour Court, Lumbertubs, Gavin Munro, 31, from Herbert Street, near Northampton town centre, and Connor Vickers, 21, from Peterborough, are all charged with attempted robbery, possessing an offensive weapon in public place and wounding with intent.

All have been given bail to appear in court on a date to be set.

After the incident, the victim was airlifted to hospital in Nottingham for treatment and has since been released.