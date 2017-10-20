Two men wanted in connection with fuel theft from Northampton garages

Police have released CCTV pictures of people they believe they may have information about theft of fuel in Northampton.

One incident happened shortly before midnight on August 18, at the BP garage in Harborough Road, and another took place at about 7.45am on September 22, at the Shell garage in Park View, Moulton.

The silver Renault Clio is believed to be using fake number plates.

On both occasions, the offender/s drove onto the forecourt, dispensed fuel into a silver Renault Clio - believed to be using false number plates - and left without making payment.

Officers would like to speak to those pictured and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.